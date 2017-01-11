Detroiters get together for discussio...

Detroiters get together for discussion on race and food

19 hrs ago Read more: Detroit News

Detroiters get together for discussion on race and food Traveling chef Tunde Wey asks 'who is benefiting from Detroit's restaurant revival?' Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2jwhiTt While some of Detroit's restaurants are enjoying packed houses and largely complimentary reviews from local critics, it's assumed that the bounty is trickling down to restaurant workers. The restaurant workers are noticeably in demand nowadays as I see Detroit restaurants often hiring for front- and back-of-house staff - as well as local food suppliers.

