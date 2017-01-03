Deli could be forced to close after expansion plans turned down
A BOTLEY cafe owner fighting to keep his business running said he might be forced to close after his expansion plans were turned down by councillors. In a bid to keep his business afloat Trevor Bennett was hoping to transform the Organic Deli Cafe and Wholefood Store at Botley Road into a restaurant that would serve cooked food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC