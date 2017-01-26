Crystal Palace fans can now order The Spam Allardyce gourmet b...
The 13.90 patty, created by restaurateur Franco Sotgiu, looks sure to be a winner for Selhurst Park supporters as it is called after boss Sam Allardyce. But they can only tuck into the meaty treat on away trips as it is only on the menu at the Solita chain of restaurants in the north-west.
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
