Crop Bistro in Ohio City averts closure; Cleveland restaurateur Tony George steps in
Crop Bistro in Ohio City, renowned as much for its architecture as its menu, has been taken over by Cleveland restaurateurs Tony George and Marcelo Fadul. George, the founder of Harry Buffalo, and Fadul, the former owner of Mallorca, stepped in to manage the popular eatery in September.
