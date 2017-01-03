Craighead County restaurant destroyed in fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Craighead County restaurant Saturday evening. According to dispatch, the B & B Restaurant on 215 West Drew Avenue went up in flames around 5:45 p.m. According to Monette Fire Chief David Clark, the restaurant was not open during the time of the fire and nobody was injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC