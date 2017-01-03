Craighead County restaurant destroyed in fire

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Craighead County restaurant Saturday evening. According to dispatch, the B & B Restaurant on 215 West Drew Avenue went up in flames around 5:45 p.m. According to Monette Fire Chief David Clark, the restaurant was not open during the time of the fire and nobody was injured.

