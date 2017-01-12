Comings & Goings M-EAT to Bedford Square

Comings & Goings M-EAT to Bedford Square

Read more: Westport Now

EAT, an upscale butcher shop, will open in the new Bedford Square development in the spring, according to those involved. "It will be impressive aesthetically and offer non-antibiotic, non-chemical, organic meats with highly affordable prices," said Tom Febbraio, Staples '71, restaurateur, real estate broker, and co-owner of Spotted Horse Tavern across the street.

