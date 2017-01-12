Comings & Goings M-EAT to Bedford Square
EAT, an upscale butcher shop, will open in the new Bedford Square development in the spring, according to those involved. "It will be impressive aesthetically and offer non-antibiotic, non-chemical, organic meats with highly affordable prices," said Tom Febbraio, Staples '71, restaurateur, real estate broker, and co-owner of Spotted Horse Tavern across the street.
