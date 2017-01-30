.com | Soweto restaurant manager killed during attempted robbery
Johannesburg The manager of the Sakhumzi restaurant in Vilakazi Street, Soweto, has been shot dead during an attempted robbery, Gauteng police said on Monday. Two men entered the restaurant around 00:30 on Sunday morning, when the employees were closing up, Captain Kay Makhubela said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC