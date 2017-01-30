Coco Bambu Restaurant Owners and Cons...

Coco Bambu Restaurant Owners and Construction Firm Locked in Litigation

The Brazilian company planning to open Coco Bambu on Alton Road in Miami Beach has sued its construction firm, alleging that it walked off the $4 million job and delayed the project by at least seven months. Restaurant owner CBMIA filed suit in Miami-Dade Circuit Court against U.S. Construction Corp. on Jan. 13, also alleging that the restaurant paid $93,577 for materials and services that the construction company "kept for itself" instead of passing through.

