BYOB Licenses Approved by License Board, Would Apply to Charlestown
Council President Michelle Wu hailed a decision by the Boston License Board late last week in finally approving regulations that would allow small restaurants outside of the downtown neighborhoods to apply for a 'Bring Your Own Bottle' license. Wu proposed the measure more than a year ago, patterning it off of other successful BYOB regulations in places like Winthrop, and with an eye to helping small business restaurant owners who cannot get, or are not yet ready for, a full liquor license or beer and wine license.
