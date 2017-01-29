BYOB Licenses Approved by License Boa...

BYOB Licenses Approved by License Board, Would Apply to Charlestown

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Charlestown Patriot-Bridge

Council President Michelle Wu hailed a decision by the Boston License Board late last week in finally approving regulations that would allow small restaurants outside of the downtown neighborhoods to apply for a 'Bring Your Own Bottle' license. Wu proposed the measure more than a year ago, patterning it off of other successful BYOB regulations in places like Winthrop, and with an eye to helping small business restaurant owners who cannot get, or are not yet ready for, a full liquor license or beer and wine license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlestown Patriot-Bridge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09) Jan 25 TruthBeTold 83
Snapchat filters Jan 18 Rmgreeney 1
Difference between parties and seats Jan 16 Tucxie 1
Hiring process Jan 12 The Impact 3
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
Anyone use professional decorators? Jan 9 ROwner3616 1
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 31 tomin cali 9
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,563 • Total comments across all topics: 278,382,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC