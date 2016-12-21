Burt & Max's in Delray temporarily cl...

Burt & Max's in Delray temporarily closes again after mysterious ailment affects workers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Longtime South Florida restaurateurs, Burt Rapoport and Dennis Max, have opened Burt & Max's Bar and Grille at Delray Marketplace in west Delray Beach. Longtime South Florida restaurateurs, Burt Rapoport and Dennis Max, have opened Burt & Max's Bar and Grille at Delray Marketplace in west Delray Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Sat tomin cali 9
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 28 AZPat 1
News Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don... Dec 22 Haereldes 1
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
Getting good reviews from Customers Dec 19 ReviewsMaker 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Gunman
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,938 • Total comments across all topics: 277,523,276

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC