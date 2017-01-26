Bishop St. restaurateurs consider clo...

Bishop St. restaurateurs consider closing as construction drives foodies away

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CTV

Construction on a new ventilation system for the metro has some business owners on Bishop St. wondering how much longer they can survive. The work is expected to continue until 2020, leaving restauranteurs like Mesa 14 co-owner Mike Cloghesy pondering whether they'd be better off closing up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09) Jan 25 TruthBeTold 83
Snapchat filters Jan 18 Rmgreeney 1
Difference between parties and seats Jan 16 Tucxie 1
Hiring process Jan 12 The Impact 3
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
Anyone use professional decorators? Jan 9 ROwner3616 1
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 31 tomin cali 9
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,274 • Total comments across all topics: 278,343,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC