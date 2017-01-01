AQ Closing After Five Years In SoMa
One more New Year's surprise in restaurant closing news: AQ is shutting down this month after five years in business and many accolades, both local and national. Thrillist broke the news in this piece , the third in a series about what writer Kevin Alexander describes as a nationwide restaurant bubble in which he asserts "America's Golden Age of Restaurants is coming to an end."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|9
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC