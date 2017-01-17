Amanda Cohen's Great Canadian Beer Hall, 25 year-old Novecento...
Tonight, chef, owner, and Toronto-native, Amanda Cohen hosts The Great Canadian Beer Hall from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Dirt Candy , a once-a-week outpost of the Great White North. "No matter how scary the world gets," says the announcement, "Canada will always be there for you, America."
