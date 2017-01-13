Acclaimed restaurateur to open Farmer...

Acclaimed restaurateur to open Farmers Market Restaurant & Bar in Petersburg

Read more: WTVR Richmond

A nearly $2 million overhaul is bringing a downtown Petersburg landmark back to life as a restaurant and farmers market. A group led by local developer Tom Wilkinson and Richmond restaurateur Frits Huntjens later this month will open the aptly named Farmers Market Restaurant & Bar at 9 E. Old St. in the historic Farmers Market building in the city's Old Town district.

