Acclaimed restaurateur to open Farmers Market Restaurant & Bar in Petersburg
A nearly $2 million overhaul is bringing a downtown Petersburg landmark back to life as a restaurant and farmers market. A group led by local developer Tom Wilkinson and Richmond restaurateur Frits Huntjens later this month will open the aptly named Farmers Market Restaurant & Bar at 9 E. Old St. in the historic Farmers Market building in the city's Old Town district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hiring process
|Thu
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC