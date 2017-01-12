A top Wichita restaurant is turning 7, and youa re invited for cake
It's hard to believe that it's been seven years since I first sampled the sushi genius of chef David Kanai, owner of Kanai at 12111 W. Maple. But the calendar doesn't lie: The west-side restaurant, which opened on Jan. 15, 2010, is about to celebrate its seventh anniversary and is offering week's worth of specials to mark the occasion.
