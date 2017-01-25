a The Chewa Co-Host Carla Hall Gets Candid About How She Found Her Passion
Carla Hall, co-host of The Chew and restaurateur, opened up on ABC News' top business podcast, No Limits with Rebecca Jarvis , about finding her passion for cooking and pursuing the career of her dreams. "I didn't want to be 40 and hate my job," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC