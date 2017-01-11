A couple of restauranteurs embrace the beverage tax and give back4 minutes ago

A couple of restauranteurs embrace th...

A couple of restauranteurs embrace the beverage tax and give back

MOST RESTAURANT and corner store owners have responded to the new beverage tax with concern, outrage and vows to stop selling soda altogether. Starting this week, Chris Fetfatzes and Heather Annechiarico will be matching the sweetened-beverage tax revenue generated from their eateries - Hawthornes, the Cambridge and Tio Flores - and donating the money to a neighborhood school.

