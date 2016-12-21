Wichita Brewing Companya s wild pizza...

Wichita Brewing Companya s wild pizza plans for 2017

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

You may be hearing that plea a lot this coming year from Wichita chefs and restaurateurs who have agreed to participate in a fun promotion that launches Sunday at Wichita Brewing Company . Owner Greg Gifford, who dreams up WBC's many inventive promotions, invited me and 11 local restauranteurs to invent a pizza that he'll serve at both Wichita Brewing Company restaurants, 8815 E. 13th St. N. and 535 N. Woodlawn, throughout 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... 9 hr AZPat 1
News Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don... Dec 22 Haereldes 1
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
Getting good reviews from Customers Dec 19 ReviewsMaker 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
Smart Restaurant Menu Power Bank Nov 28 smartcompany 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,487 • Total comments across all topics: 277,409,296

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC