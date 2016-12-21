Wichita Brewing Companya s wild pizza plans for 2017
You may be hearing that plea a lot this coming year from Wichita chefs and restaurateurs who have agreed to participate in a fun promotion that launches Sunday at Wichita Brewing Company . Owner Greg Gifford, who dreams up WBC's many inventive promotions, invited me and 11 local restauranteurs to invent a pizza that he'll serve at both Wichita Brewing Company restaurants, 8815 E. 13th St. N. and 535 N. Woodlawn, throughout 2017.
