Video shows 'person of interest' in shooting death of Plainfield merchant
Prosecutors have released video footage of a "person of interest" wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a city restaurant owner on Thursday night. Shamar Coleman, 32, was shot multiple times and left for dead Thursday evening before 6 p.m. outside his Seafood Rama restaurant on East Second Street.
