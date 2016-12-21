Uddingston cafe opened on Christmas D...

Uddingston cafe opened on Christmas Day to serve free meals to homeless and vulnerable

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

Dozens of people arrived at Uddingston's Jollytots and Cookies Play Cafe to enjoy some festive cheer and goodwill on Christmas Day. The Old Mill Road venue once again threw open its doors to offer a festive meal and companionship to those experiencing loneliness, poverty or homelessness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... 16 hr tomin cali 1
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Wed AZPat 1
News Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don... Dec 22 Haereldes 1
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
Getting good reviews from Customers Dec 19 ReviewsMaker 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,333 • Total comments across all topics: 277,429,748

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC