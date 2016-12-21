this is the Life: Christmas feast came early for local diners

A donated turkey dinner with all the trimmings for some 120 seniors and guests at Sheila's Bistro in South Surrey Friday was a natural for owners Sheila and Batty Cox. Not only do the restaurateurs like to organize "some kind of give-back" every Christmas, Sheila said - last year they had a dinner event for the Sources food bank - but Batty's sister, Andrea Cox, just happens to be the director of community support programs for the Peninsula-based Seniors Come Share Society.

