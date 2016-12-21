The rise of Tinder is leading to some unexpected consequences at bars and restaurants

Some restaurants are adding more two-person tables to accommodate the growing number of couples who are lingering over a first-date drink, after being brought together on a blind date by aps like Tinder and Hinge, reported the Washington Post. Dating apps mean the more elaborate first date have been replaced by drinks that function as getting-to-know-you affairs that may or may not result in a second date.

