The restaurant will open January 13.

The restaurant will open January 13.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

More than 35 jobs are up for grabs at a new restaurant scheduled to open in less than three weeks on Albany's east side. Along with new jobs, Albany city commissioner and restaurateur herself B.J. Fletcher hopes Savoy Bistro and Lounge, a blues and jazz entertainment spot on Radium Springs Road, will also spur growth on the east side of Albany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... 9 hr AZPat 1
News Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don... Dec 22 Haereldes 1
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
Getting good reviews from Customers Dec 19 ReviewsMaker 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
Smart Restaurant Menu Power Bank Nov 28 smartcompany 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,487 • Total comments across all topics: 277,409,287

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC