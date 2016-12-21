The Ivy seeks site for new restaurant in Exeter
The Ivy in London's West Street is a popular haunt for the rich and famous which will celebrate its 100th birthday next year. It comes as the Ivy Collection is expanding across the country, with new cafes, grills and brasseries in London and Bristol.
