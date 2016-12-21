The Death of the Shift Drink, Restaur...

The Death of the Shift Drink, Restaurateurs Busted for Bribery, and More

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Eater

Bush explains: "The shift drink was taken advantage of one too many times and I couldn't keep an eye on every place....After I found a bartender passed out in front of one of my bars with his keys still in the front door, well, shift drinks for the staff was over immediately." - Tribeca empire builder Matt Abramcyk hopes to open his new restaurant in the old Super Linda space at 109 W. Broadway this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... 23 hr Wildchild 1
Getting good reviews from Customers Mon ReviewsMaker 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
Smart Restaurant Menu Power Bank Nov 28 smartcompany 1
Restaurant names Nov 27 BMT34 1
Are restaurants required to have high chairs? Nov 25 restaurantkingdom 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,546 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,131

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC