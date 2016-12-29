The Best Worst Restaurant Reviews of the Past Decade 2 hours ago
In New York, Le Coucou from chef Daniel Rose and restaurateur Stephen Starr has blown everyone away with its elegant Frenchness; it's one of the best openings the city has seen in the past several years. In San Francisco, In Situ is a brilliant incarnation of the greatest hits of some of the world's best chefs, via French Laundry alum Corey Lee .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|23 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Wed
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC