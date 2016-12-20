The 12 Days of Poke: Gotham Poke Nachos

Poke Nachos at Gotham Poke : Continuing with the theme of how poke has been mutated every which-way by enthusiastic restaurateurs, I next tried the poke nachos at Gotham Poke in the Gansevoort Market. The chips were supposedly fried wonton skins, really a bit too hard, but the bowl was beautiful to look at, though the greenery made it hard to scoop up the bites with the chips.

