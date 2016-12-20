The 12 Days of Poke: Gotham Poke Nachos
Poke Nachos at Gotham Poke : Continuing with the theme of how poke has been mutated every which-way by enthusiastic restaurateurs, I next tried the poke nachos at Gotham Poke in the Gansevoort Market. The chips were supposedly fried wonton skins, really a bit too hard, but the bowl was beautiful to look at, though the greenery made it hard to scoop up the bites with the chips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|23 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Mon
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Smart Restaurant Menu Power Bank
|Nov 28
|smartcompany
|1
|Restaurant names
|Nov 27
|BMT34
|1
|Are restaurants required to have high chairs?
|Nov 25
|restaurantkingdom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC