The 12 Days of Poke: Gotham Poke Nachos

Poke Nachos at Gotham Poke : Continuing with the theme of how poke has been mutated every which-way by enthusiastic restaurateurs, I next tried the poke nachos at Gotham Poke in the Gansevoort Market. The chips were supposedly fried wonton skins, really a bit too hard, but the bowl was beautiful to look at, though the greenery made it hard to scoop up the bites with the chips.

