Stony Brook pizzeria owner wins $1M in lotto
A Stony Brook pizzeria owner won $1 million from the New York Lottery, but he says he's still going to work. Dimitrios Hatzisotiriou, who owns Manhattan Pizza at the corner of Stony Brook Road and Route 347, received his check Thursday.
