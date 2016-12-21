Slave-keeping, drug-dealing York restaurateur must repay 300,000
Syed Juhel Miah may have to sell the building in Tanner Row where he ran his restaurant, The Mogul, and his home in Tennant Road, Acomb , as the prosecution authorities make him hand over his criminal gains. At an assets confiscation hearing, Reginald Bosomworth, prosecuting, said Miah and his legal team agreed that he had assets worth A 416,084 including the two properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Thu
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Smart Restaurant Menu Power Bank
|Nov 28
|smartcompany
|1
|Restaurant names
|Nov 27
|BMT34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC