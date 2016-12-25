Sheriff's Office investigates small explosion outside restaurant in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who set off an explosion that damaged a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea restaurant late Christmas Eve. The restaurant owner, Giannino Di Costanzo, said he left for the night about 11:40 p.m. Saturday but about 10 minutes later as he was driving away, he heard an explosion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Smart Restaurant Menu Power Bank
|Nov 28
|smartcompany
|1
|Restaurant names
|Nov 27
|BMT34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC