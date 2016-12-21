REVEALED: East Lancashire's best pub grub - as voted by YOU

DINE FINE: Ribchester Arms restaurant supervisor Samantha Hubbard, owners Philip and Tina Fairey, restaurant manager Liam Fairey and head chef Andrew Humphries THE people have spoken and have named the Ribchester Arms as the pub with the best grub in the LT Food and Drink Awards 2016. The eatery, which is based in the attracted 57 per cent of the votes, beating the Three Fishes in Mitton into second place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.