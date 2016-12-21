Restaurateurs Arrested for Bribing Monitors Over Food Violations: Officials
Three restaurateurs were arrested over Monday and Tuesday for bribing city monitors to not penalize them for violations including flies, handling food without gloves and keeping a lizard in a fish tank, officials said. Morie Kabba of The Bronx was arrested Monday while Jonathan Niranjan and Mohammad Safi, who run establishments in Queens, were arrested Tuesday, according to Department of Investigation officials.
