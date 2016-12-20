Restaurateur seeks old City Hall space
By John Howell Como Mayor Everette Hill said that would-be restaurateur Robert Birge is preparing plans to convert the old city hall building on Main Street to become a fish restaurant. Como Main Street Association representative Karen Ott Mayer spoke briefly with town officials during their Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting.
