Restaurateur seeks old City Hall space

Tuesday

By John Howell Como Mayor Everette Hill said that would-be restaurateur Robert Birge is preparing plans to convert the old city hall building on Main Street to become a fish restaurant. Como Main Street Association representative Karen Ott Mayer spoke briefly with town officials during their Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting.

