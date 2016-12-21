Restaurateur 'exploited' failed asylum seeker
A Dundee restaurateur who "exploited" a failed asylum seeker to run his kitchen paid him A 4 per hour for a 72-hour week, a court was told. Habibur Chowdhury ran the Ashiana restaurant, which was raided last June following a tip-off about illegal immigrants working there.
