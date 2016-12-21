Refugee restaurant owner to serve Christmas meals to homeless
R Abbie Roddis, Steve Charlesworth and Anmarie Spaziano from Annie's Burger Shack, with Farouk Azam from Himmah and... A restaurant owner who fled an Afghan war zone has teamed up with a social justice charity to provide homeless and vulnerable people in Nottingham with a hot meal on Christmas Day. Nasir Sahebzada, who runs Kabul Express in Radford Road, partnered with the Himmah charity to help families and individuals who find themselves in crisis.
Read more at Nottingham Evening Post.
