Police: Man robbed office of famed Philadelphia restaurateur

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man who broke into an award-winning Philadelphia restauranteur's offices earlier this month and stole several items. Surveillance video released Monday shows the suspect forcing his way into the side door of the Starr Restaurants office building in Philadelphia's Old City section around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 9. Police say the suspect made off with a Sirius/XM radio and an X2 Carbon Lenovo laptop computer.

