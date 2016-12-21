Pocatello restaurant owners under fire for sudden closure
The owners of a Pocatello restaurant that closed for good on Christmas Day are under fire for failing to tell employees or customers the eatery was closing. The Idaho State Journal reports that Pocatello's Ruby Tuesday closed Sunday, unbeknownst to its employees.
