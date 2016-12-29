Paradise Lounge Replacement Calle 11 To Open Within Weeks, Along With Rooftop Restaurant

A year and a half after we saw Paradise Lounge's interior get the wrecking ball treatment at the corner of 11th and Folsom, it's time for the debut of new salsa club and rooftop restaurant Calle 11 - pronounced kal-yay own-say, for you non-Spanish speakers. It's the project of local restaurateur Leticia Luna, proprietor of the former Leticia's in the Castro and also Rockapulco, once upon a time, and the club will feature live salsa music on Fridays and Saturdays.

