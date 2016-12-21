Minimum-wage bump means tough choices for restaurant owners
If you see furrowed brows on local restaurant owners in the next few weeks, it may be because they are trying to figure out how to adjust to some big changes when it comes to expenses. With the passage of I-1433 by voters in November, the minimum wage will increase 16 percent to $11 an hour on Jan. 1. That's a big change for restaurants, as many workers are paid around the minimum wage and rely on tips to generate extra income.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Smart Restaurant Menu Power Bank
|Nov 28
|smartcompany
|1
|Restaurant names
|Nov 27
|BMT34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC