Michael's Restaurant Serves Up Classi...

Michael's Restaurant Serves Up Classic Cuisine With an...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: LA Weekly

Michael's, of course, is the 37-year-old restaurant that helped to put L.A.'s version of "California Cuisine" on the map. When it opened in 1979, owner Michael McCarty, and the band of young chefs who careened through the kitchen, were the culinary brat pack of the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... 23 hr Wildchild 1
Getting good reviews from Customers Mon ReviewsMaker 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
Smart Restaurant Menu Power Bank Nov 28 smartcompany 1
Restaurant names Nov 27 BMT34 1
Are restaurants required to have high chairs? Nov 25 restaurantkingdom 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,546 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,143

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC