Jamie Oliver won't get gifts for youngest son
The celebrity chef, 41, has revealed his and wife Jools' baby River won't be getting any presents for his first festive period because he is too young and his only concern at the moment is getting fed. While Jamie - who also has kids Poppy, 14, Daisy, 13, Petal, seven, and six-year-old Buddy - and Jools are delighted to have a fifth child, the restaurateur admits it has been much tougher to get River to settle at night compared to their other children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InsideHalton.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Thu
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Smart Restaurant Menu Power Bank
|Nov 28
|smartcompany
|1
|Restaurant names
|Nov 27
|BMT34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC