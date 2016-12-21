Italian restaurant Tre Cugini to operate under Uccello's Hospitality Group
Tre Cugini , an authentic Italian restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids, announced on Monday, Dec. 19, that it has been acquired by restaurateur Faro Uccello and will operate under the family-owned Uccello's Hospitality Group . Tre Cugini, located at 122 Monroe Center Street NW, first opened its doors in 2000.
