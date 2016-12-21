Italian restaurant Tre Cugini to oper...

Italian restaurant Tre Cugini to operate under Uccello's Hospitality Group

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: MLive.com

Tre Cugini , an authentic Italian restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids, announced on Monday, Dec. 19, that it has been acquired by restaurateur Faro Uccello and will operate under the family-owned Uccello's Hospitality Group . Tre Cugini, located at 122 Monroe Center Street NW, first opened its doors in 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... 23 hr Wildchild 1
Getting good reviews from Customers Mon ReviewsMaker 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
Smart Restaurant Menu Power Bank Nov 28 smartcompany 1
Restaurant names Nov 27 BMT34 1
Are restaurants required to have high chairs? Nov 25 restaurantkingdom 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,546 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,174

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC