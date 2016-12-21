i4Food Restaurant and Bar in west Forsyth fails health inspection
WEST FORSYTH A restaurateur who has been in the industry for 30 years received a failing health inspection score at the eatery he opened in June on Bethelview Road. i4Food Restaurant and Bar, located at 5456 Bethelview Road, was given a 65 from the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department on Dec. 14 for violations including storing raw eggs and meat in the wrong places and leaking sink plumbing.
