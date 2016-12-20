Head: Restauranteur, Mayor Step Up To Fund Bus From Old Wethersfield To Bushnell
Thanks to restauranteur Jordan Dikegoros, Hartford Distributors and Wethersfield Mayor Paul Montinieri the holiday shuttle to downtown Hartford will be up and running on New Year's Eve after losing state funding. The Mayor and Dikegoros are privately funding the 80 person shuttle that will transport partygoers from Comstock and Ferre to J'S Restaurant and Bar Bushnell Park and back until 2 a.m. Thanks to restauranteur Jordan Dikegoros, Hartford Distributors and Wethersfield Mayor Paul Montinieri the holiday shuttle to downtown Hartford will be up and running on New Year's Eve after losing state funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
