Hawaii cafe to Trump supporters: a You cannot eat herea
A Hawaii restaurant has reportedly posted a sign alerting supporters of President-elect Donald Trump that they aren't welcome. Caf 8½ in downtown Honolulu boasts a handwritten note on its front glass door that reads, "If you voted for Trump you cannot eat here! No Nazis," Fox News reported Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
