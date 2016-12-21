Grease-stained walls of Cowley Road curry house lead to low hygiene score
Nepalese and Indian restaurant Kadai & Naan, in Cowley Road, has been given until the middle of next month to make a list of improvements following a damning city council inspection in November. But restaurant manager Badal Shah said the rating was 'unfair' and that a number of changes had been made following a previous two-star inspection earlier in the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|8 hr
|Well Well
|5
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC