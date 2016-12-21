Goodbye, Clark Food and Wine: Three Lower Greenville Restaurants Shutter in One Month
Almost exactly a month after the fast-casual seafood restaurant C'Viche closed up shop on Lower Greenville because of anemic sales, its sister restaurant, Clark Food and Wine, has also closed. It's a surprising move for the new restaurateurs, Randall and Courtney Warder, who said they were closing C'Viche to focus on Clark, but Warder said business just wasn't what it used to be when he opened in 2015, and he got "an offer he couldn't refuse" from a restaurant group in California to buy both businesses.
