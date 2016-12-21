Goodbye, Clark Food and Wine: Three L...

Goodbye, Clark Food and Wine: Three Lower Greenville Restaurants Shutter in One Month

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

Almost exactly a month after the fast-casual seafood restaurant C'Viche closed up shop on Lower Greenville because of anemic sales, its sister restaurant, Clark Food and Wine, has also closed. It's a surprising move for the new restaurateurs, Randall and Courtney Warder, who said they were closing C'Viche to focus on Clark, but Warder said business just wasn't what it used to be when he opened in 2015, and he got "an offer he couldn't refuse" from a restaurant group in California to buy both businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... 6 hr tomin cali 9
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 28 AZPat 1
News Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don... Dec 22 Haereldes 1
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
Getting good reviews from Customers Dec 19 ReviewsMaker 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,945 • Total comments across all topics: 277,495,484

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC