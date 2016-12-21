Former Peppino's Italian Restaurant owners open East Shore pizzeria
Owners and brothers-in-law Mario Lubrano and Ciro Esposito opened the restaurant in November at the former Brother's Pizza. In August, they sold Peppino's in Hampden Township after 14 years in business.
