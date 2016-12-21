Food, fashion to toys, whata s expected to sell big in 2017

In a matter of days, we'll say farewell to 2016, a year when clothing stores were suddenly teeming with off-the-shoulder tops; when restaurant menus filled with dishes featuring ghost pepper and other sriracha successors; and when gaming geeks went mad for the old-school-style Nintendo NES consoles that reminded them of their childhoods. Food: Look for this to be the year that breakfast goes global.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldNet.