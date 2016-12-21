Florida restaurant wants to help women feel safe on dates
A restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg is taking it upon itself to make sure guests feel safe when meeting new people on dates. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Iberian Rooster, a Portuguese fusion eatery, has placed a framed sign in the women's restroom.
